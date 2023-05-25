Shepard, Bears Earn 2-0 Win over Americans to Tie Series

May 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (7-2) tied the Eastern Conference Finals at 1-1 thanks to a 24-save shutout from Hunter Shepard in a 2-0 victory over the Rochester Americans (7-3) in Game 2 on Thursday night at GIANT Center.

The first period ended with a 0-0 tie, with each team putting up 10 shots on goal.

Hershey broke through with a power-play goal at 16:05 of the second frame when Henrik Borgstrom ripped a shot from the right circle that beat Malcom Subban high to the glove for his second of the postseason. Connor McMichael and Mason Morelli earned assists on the goal.

Beck Malenstyn sent the Bears into the locker room with a two-goal lead when he snuck a shot short-side on Subban from the left circle at 19:29 for his third of the playoffs, from Riley Sutter and Morelli.

Shepard shut the door on the Americans for the final frame, making all seven stops required of him.

Shots finished 24-21 in favor of the Americans. Shepard made 24 saves for the Bears for his first pro playoff shutout, which marked Hershey's first shutout against the Americans since Feb. 22, 2002 at Rochester; Subban went 19-for-21 in the loss for the Americans. Hershey was 1-for-3 on the power play while Rochester went 0-for-2.

The Bears' 2023 playoffs, presented by Penn State Health, continues when the Chocolate and White face the Rochester Americans in Game 3 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals at Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, May 27 at 7:05 p.m. The Bears return home to GIANT Center for Game 5 on Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest updates on the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, including games, dates, times, and ticket information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.