2022-23 Player Rewind - David Gust

The 2022-23 season was a career campaign for Orland Park, Illinois native David Gust. The forward blew past his previous career highs in goals, assists, and points, while also making his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks and signing his second NHL contract. Gust led all IceHogs skaters in scoring, and was consistently among the AHL's top point producers and goal scorers.

Goals: 26 (1st - RFD, T-20th AHL...career high)

Assists: 33 (1st - RFD, T-53rd AHL...career high)

Points: 59 (1st - RFD, T-21st AHL...career high)

Postseason: 2 goals, 1 assist

Contract: Signed with Chicago Blackhawks through the 2023-24 season

Notes

Registered 15 multi-point games, six multi-goal games, seven games with at least three points, and three games with at least four points

Scored three game-winning goals for the IceHogs, including an overtime winner at Texas on 12/21/22 and an overtime winner against Colorado on 3/18/23

Signed two-year NHL contract with Chicago on 2/23/23 (through 2023-24)

Made his NHL debut on 2/25/23 against San Jose and recorded his first NHL goal

Named on of Rockford's three All-Stars along with Brett Seney and Lukas Reichel

Won the RONA Accuracy Shooting Event at the 2023 RONA AHL All-Star Skills Competition on 2/5/23

Recorded two hat tricks: one on 12/13/22 at Iowa and one on 12/28/22 against Grand Rapids

Named AHL Player of the Week for the week ending 10/30/22

