Dallas Recalls Seven More Players from Texas
May 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled the following players from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL):
Forwards
Oskar Back
Matej Blumel
Marián Studenič
Riley Tufte
Defensemen
Alexander Petrovic
Ryan Shea
Goaltender
Matt Murray
