Dallas Recalls Seven More Players from Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled the following players from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL):

Forwards

Oskar Back

Matej Blumel

Marián Studenič

Riley Tufte

Defensemen

Alexander Petrovic

Ryan Shea

Goaltender

Matt Murray

