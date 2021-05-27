Dallas Stars, Offense Comes Alive in Fifth for Hawks Win

For the first time in 632 days the Boise Hawks took the field for a regular season game at Memorial Stadium, and provided a show in the 2021 home opener winning 7-2 over the Grand Junction Rockies.

Born and raised in Boise, Matt Dallas got off to a rocky start surrendering two runs in the top half of the first to see the Hawks go behind early. With the first inning adrenaline rush out of the way, he settled in and cruised for the rest of the game, going 5.2 innings, scattering eight hits and striking out six, including the final batter he faced.

After stranding the bases loaded in the second, the Hawks found a way to tie it up in the bottom of the very next inning.

Bryce Brown led off with a walk, then stole second and third on back to back pitches, coming home to score on a throwing error while he was stealing third base. Christian Funk then singled and came around to score on a fielder's choice by Hidekel Gonzalez. Funk ended his night going 3-4 with a double and one walk.

Both teams went scoreless in the fourth before the Hawks blew things wide open in the fifth. Funk doubled down the right field line to start the inning, with Kolton Kendrick following with a double of his own to give the Hawks a 4-3 lead. After loading the bases with walks from Myles Miller and Myles Harrs, Joshua Rivera would deliver the big blow in the form of a two out, three RBI triple to make it 6-2 Boise.

Jared Price and Connor White came out of the bullpen for 3.1 scoreless innings of relief with White earning the six inning save and Miller added a seventh run for the Hawks with an RBI single in the last of the seventh inning.

The Hawks and Rockies will meet again at Memorial Stadium on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 P.M. Left-handed Isaiah Ramos is scheduled to start for Grand Junction while Boise will give 20-year old Jay Baggs his first professional start.

