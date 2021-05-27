Mustangs Thump Vibes 17-7 in Home Opener

Billings-MT The Billings Mustangs (2-2) opened their six game homestead on a high note, by defeating the Rocky Mountain Vibes (2-2) 17-7.

In his first appearance of the season, Misael Castillo delivered three innings of one run baseball and striking out four. The Mustangs pitching staff was solid all around tonight, only allowing three earned runs and walked just two.

The Mustangs only needed seven hits to score 17 runs due to the 19 walks issued by the Vibes pitching staff. For the first time this season, the Mustangs scored the first run of the ballgame after a Caedan Harris infield single in the second inning. Harris would reach base safely three more times, collecting two walks and another single as well.

The Vibes tied it at one in the top of third after Jacob Barfield crushed a double off the right field wall that scored the early run. Barfield would finish the night 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI.

The Mustangs however would never trail for the rest of the ball game. A four run third inning and an eight run seventh did most of the damage. Between those two innings, the Mustangs scored 12 runs on only one hit. The one hit was a Mike Bradshaw three-run home run over the left field fence. It was his first of the season and Bradshaw finished with four RBI in the ball game.

Sam Wells pitched a strong 2.2 innings in relief tonight and gets credit with the win. He allowed just two hits in his second appearance of the season.

The Mustangs were in cruise control for the rest of the ball game and move to 2-2 on the season. Billings and Rocky Mountain square off again tomorrow, 6:35 P.M first pitch. The pre-game show begins at 6:15 on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com

