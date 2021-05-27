PaddleHeads Sign Gatewood to Active Roster

May 27, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - For the second consecutive day, the Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club has announced a change to their roster in the signing of infielder Nick Gatewood on Thursday. In a corresponding move, catcher Eddy Millian has been removed from the active roster and has accepted the role of bullpen catcher for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Gatewood will make his debut in the Pioneer League after spending the 2018-2019 seasons in the San Diego Padres system. The Georgia native made it as high as Class A ball in the Midwest League appearing in 13 games with the Fort Wayne TinCaps. His last appearance with the Padres organization was with Tri-City of the Northwest League. In 114 career games in affiliated professional baseball, Gatewood holds a .254 batting average with 10 home runs, 30 doubles, and 75 RBIs.

Prior to his time in professional baseball, Gatewood played at the colligate level at Geogia State from 2016-2019 where he held a career .307 average in 130 games played. Gatewood enjoyed his best season in 2019 finishing with a .322 average with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs in 52 games.

The PaddleHeads will continue the 2021 campaign on Thursday evening with a double-header opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars. It will be a fun night for all at the park with our 90s themed Thirsty Thursday promotion. Enjoy drink specials throughout the evening along with interactive 90s themed games. Gates open at 5 p.m. with First pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The PaddleHeads will close out the homestand on Friday with our first of two Free Beer Nights. Simply purchase and wear our commemorative "I Love Free Beer" t-shirt to the game and receive free beer until the PaddleHeads opponent scores a run. The shirts are 28 dollars and supplies will be limited so snag yours now before they are gone. The second Free Beer night is scheduled for August 21.

With the PaddleHeads season now underway, our 'Adopt A PaddleHead' host family program is still in need of families that would potentially be in interested in housing a player or coach for the 2021 season. Families are encouraged to contact the front office at (406) 543- 3300 with any questions. To apply for our host family program please email dkulaski@gopaddleheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.