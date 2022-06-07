Dallas Signs Petrovic to a One-Year Contract Extension

June 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a one-year, two-way contract extension, which will run through the 2022-23 season.

Petrovic, 30, skated in 71 contests during the 2021-22 campaign for the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He played in 71 of the team's 72 regular-season games, pacing all blueliners and tied for second on the club. Among team defensemen, he ranked second with five goals and third with 19 points (5-14=19). He also shared fifth on Texas and led all blueliners with two game-winning goals.

Over the span of seven NHL seasons from 2012-13 through 2018-19, he appeared in 263 regular-season games for Florida and Edmonton, registering 50 points (5-45=50) and 360 penalty minutes. He also appeared in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with Florida in 2016 and he posted four points (1-3=4). Petrovic has skated in 286 regular-season AHL contests with Texas, Stockton, Providence and San Antonio, registering 102 points (18-84=102) and +9 plus/minus rating.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta was originally selected by Florida in the second round (36th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and was signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 28, 2021.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.