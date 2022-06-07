Dallas Signs Petrovic to a One-Year Contract Extension
June 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a one-year, two-way contract extension, which will run through the 2022-23 season.
Petrovic, 30, skated in 71 contests during the 2021-22 campaign for the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He played in 71 of the team's 72 regular-season games, pacing all blueliners and tied for second on the club. Among team defensemen, he ranked second with five goals and third with 19 points (5-14=19). He also shared fifth on Texas and led all blueliners with two game-winning goals.
Over the span of seven NHL seasons from 2012-13 through 2018-19, he appeared in 263 regular-season games for Florida and Edmonton, registering 50 points (5-45=50) and 360 penalty minutes. He also appeared in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with Florida in 2016 and he posted four points (1-3=4). Petrovic has skated in 286 regular-season AHL contests with Texas, Stockton, Providence and San Antonio, registering 102 points (18-84=102) and +9 plus/minus rating.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta was originally selected by Florida in the second round (36th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and was signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 28, 2021.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2022
- Dallas Signs Petrovic to a One-Year Contract Extension - Texas Stars
- Henderson Silver Knights to Host Auditions for 2022-23 Jesters Promo Team - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolves Insider: He's "Showtime" for a Reason - Chicago Wolves
- The Best Inaugural Season Moments: the Joe Murdaca Story - Abbotsford Canucks
- 'We Have That Belief' - Stockton Heat
- Blues' 2021 First-Round Pick Bolduc Assigned to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- IceHogs Community Initiatives Raise More Than $110,000 During the 2021-22 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Leivo's Late Heroics Give Wolves 2-0 Series Lead - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.