Blues' 2021 First-Round Pick Bolduc Assigned to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Blues announced that they have assigned forward Zachary Bolduc to the Springfield Thunderbirds following the conclusion of his QMJHL season with the Quebec Remparts.

Bolduc, 19, was selected 17th overall in the first round by St. Louis in the 2021 NHL Draft. The Trois-Rivieres, QC native finished the regular season tied for second in the QMJHL with 55 goals in just 65 games played, a total that included 14 power-play goals and two shorthanded tallies. Bolduc added eight goals and 12 points in 12 postseason games for the Remparts.

The full remaining schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals is as follows - games marked with an asterisk (*) will be played only if necessary. MGM Springfield will host a Watch Party for Game 3 for T-Birds fans at its outdoor Plaza and at TAP Sports Bar.

Game 3: Wednesday, June 8 - Thunderbirds @ Rocket, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: Friday, June 10 - Thunderbirds @ Rocket, 7:00 p.m.

Game 5: Saturday, June 11 - Thunderbirds @ Rocket, 7:00 p.m.

Game 6*: Monday, June 13 - Rocket @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 15 - Rocket @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets

