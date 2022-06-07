Henderson Silver Knights to Host Auditions for 2022-23 Jesters Promo Team

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team will host auditions for the 2022-23 Jesters promo team on July 16. The team is looking for uniquely talented individuals who can deliver an engaging, family-friendly and entertaining experience for our Silver Knights fans.

Jesters are a diverse group of men and women who energize the crowd, enhance the production, and entertain fans with a unique set of skills - all while executing promotions for all home games (having high energy and ability to pump up the crowd is a must!). Jesters are also responsible for being team ambassadors throughout the community for the 2022-23 season.

This is a paid, part-time role.

