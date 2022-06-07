IceHogs Community Initiatives Raise More Than $110,000 During the 2021-22 Season

June 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Celebrating their 15th season in the American Hockey League and their 23rd in the Stateline community, the Rockford IceHogs contributed more than $110,000 to charitable causes during the 2021-22 season.

The IceHogs raised a total of $110,478 for Rockford and the Northern Illinois community last year including another standout year and the return of the annual Jersey Auction Game and Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night in which the IceHogs raised more than $55,000 with proceeds benefitting the Greg Lindmark Foundation and the Rockford community through the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation (CBF). Through 21 years of their annual jersey auction fundraiser, the IceHogs generated over $1.14 million for local charities and the Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night featured an average of more than $1,900 raised for each jersey during their live postgame jersey auction.

The 2020-21 season saw the return of one of the most popular theme nights in team history, the 11th annual Autism Awareness Night presented by LawnCare by Walter, Inc. Through their custom jersey auction, silent auction, premium raffle, jersey raffle, autographed mystery puck sale and "In Case You Missed It" (ICYMI) auction, the IceHogs raised over $33,000 with proceeds supporting the Autism Program at Easterseals and the Rockford community through CBF.

The Stateline community helped the IceHogs "stick it" to cancer during the third annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 26. with a special Stick It to Cancer fundraiser, silent jersey auction and jersey raffle, raising over $22,200 for the SwedishAmerican Foundation and the Rockford community through CBF. During the three seasons, the IceHogs have generated over $70,500 on Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

The Meijer First Goal Fundraiser supporting Rock House Kids returned for the second consecutive season, donating $1,700. When the IceHogs scored the first goal of the game this season, Meijer donated $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. Through the two seasons, Meijer and the IceHogs contributed $3,450.

On Dec. 11, The IceHogs celebrated their annual Teddy Bear Toss on with a record 4,754 donations supporting Stateline families during the Holiday season. Since the team's inception, the IceHogs have generated over 50,000 stuffed animals through the event, all of which are donated to local organizations.

Throughout the season, the IceHogs supported numerous charitable causes and fundraisers throughout the Stateline community, contributing more the 160 donation packages and 2,000 tickets for more than 25 local businesses and non-profit organizations. The IceHogs provided a $25,000 grant to launch Think Big's school of business which builds the minority-owned small business pipeline for Rockford. The Think Big School of Business promotes minority entrepreneurship, start-ups, and businesses development.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.