'Dads Announce Additional Appearance & Giveaway

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce a pair of promotions that were added to the 2024 schedule.

On Thursday, July 25th, Luchadores Warlock and Sekmeth, from the World Wrestling Organization, will make an appearance at the Frans. The night is also a Llamas de Hickory night, where the team celebrates Latin American culture. The Luchadores will have a pre-game meet & greet from 6:00-6:30 to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. Meet & Greets will be $5 and can be purchased on-site. Before the game, both Mexican wrestlers will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before joining in on some of the in-game promotions. A custom Llamas wrestling mask will be raffled off during the game.

The Crawdads will also be giving away Josh Jung replica World Series jerseys on Tuesday, August 20th. The jerseys are to the first 1,000 ticketed fans through the gates and come in sizes adult small through adult XL. The jerseys are styled like the Texas Rangers' blue alternate road tops worn throughout the postseason and have the team's 11-0 road record on the inside of the collar. Josh Jung joined the Crawdads shortly after he was drafted in 2019 and helped the team win a second half division title and advance to the championship series.

