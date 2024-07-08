Brews & Boos Fall Festival Set for Sat. Oct 19

Come get spoOoOoOky with us for our fifth Annual Brews & Boos at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Saturday, October 19 from 4-7pm! Tickets start at only $15 and include all activities from tractor hay rides, to kids zone fun, to pumpkin decorating and more!

Enjoy an evening of family fun or come out with a group of friends, regardless of who tags along, we've got activities for you!

Check out the local breweries and seasonal craft beers in the Corona Beach House Beer Garden, festive food options from the concessions Flashpoints, and seasonal cocktails from the Black Bird Bar.

GA Pre-Sale: $15

GA Day-Of: $20

Kids 0-3 are free

2024 Activities*:

Trick or Treating

Axe Throwing

Rock Climbing

Tractor Rides

Kids Zone

Giant Jenga

Face Painting

*All activities are subject to availability and operate on a first come first served bases.

For more information on this event, call our ticketing department at 410-297-9292 or email our Events Department.

Rain Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

