Cabrera Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

July 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - After throwing six scoreless and hitless innings on the 4th of July, Jean Cabrera was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week, it was announced on Monday.

Cabrera, a 22 year old from Venezuela, has pitched at least six innings on seven occasions this year and struck out at least 10 batters three times. He is 5-4 with a 3.39 ERA on the season, and his 91 strikeouts are tied for the second most in the league behind his teammate Samuel Aldegheri.

He is the fourth BlueClaw to win SAL Pitcher of the Week this year, following Braeden Fausnaught, Aldegheri, and George Klassen.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.