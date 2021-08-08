Cyclones Walkoff; Gades Come Home

A sacrifice fly off the bat of Francisco Alvarez gave the Brooklyn Cyclones a 5-4 win on Sunday over the Hudson Valley Renegades and a split of the six-game series.

The Gades led 4-3 heading to the bottom of the ninth with Derek Craft looking for his fifth save in as many tries. Antoine Duplantis led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice by Luis Gonzalez. Then Ronny Mauricio tripled to right and was ready to turn towards home but was held up. That led to the sacrifice fly from Alvarez off Craft (1-2).

Everson Pereira hit a two-run homer in the third to give the Renegades the early lead. The Cyclones cut it to 2-1 with a run in the bottom of the frame. The Renegades added an insurance run on back-to-back doubles by Austin Wells and Andres Chaparro in the sixth. The lead swelled to 4-1 on an error in the seventh.

The Cyclones scored single tallies in the seventh and eighth before completing the comeback in the ninth.

The Renegades (53-31) have lost three in a row and head back to Dutchess Stadium for the next two weeks. They open a series with Jersey Shore on Tuesday night.

