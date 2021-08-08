Drive Complete Sweep of Braves with 2-1 Victory

Greenville, S.C. - Greenville secured their first six-game sweep of the season with a 2-1 victory over Rome behind a solo blast from Stephen Scott and an RBI double by Tyler Dearden Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field.

The Drive offense only accrued five hits on the day, but it was enough. Scott had the only multi-hit affair for Greenville, tallying two base knocks, including a clout. He reached base a third time via a walk. Scott's hitting streak also extended to eight games. Elih Marrero, Dearden and Jake MacKenzie also tallied base hits.

Yorvin Pantoja earned the win in relief for the Drive, hurling 2.0 innings and allowing the lone Rome run. He gave up two hits and a walk with two punchouts. Greenville starter Brandon Walter tossed 5.0 scoreless innings of work in his second start of the week against the Braves. He surrendered only one hit and two walks while striking out five for a no decision. Jake Wallace earned the save, pitching the final 2.0 innings. He struck out five of the seven batters he faced, including the final three to end the game. He allowed only one walk.

Emmanuel Ramirez took the loss for the Braves out of the bullpen. In 1.1 innings of work, he surrendered a run and a hit while striking out two batters.

After sweeping the romestand, the Drive are now seven games over .500 for the first time this year.

Neither offense could muster a run through the first five innings, combining for just four hits.

Rome eventually struck first in the top of the sixth inning behind back-to-back doubles from Luke Waddell and Michael Harris II. Harris' RBI gave Rome a 1-0 lead.

This lead did not last long, with Greenville tying things up in the bottom of the frame. Scott blasted his third home run in as many nights to left centerfield to draw the Drive even with the Braves, 1-1.

Greenville broke through to take the lead the following inning. MacKenzie opened the frame by reaching on a catcher's interference. He then stole second base to get into scoring position, and a Marrero groundout advanced him to third base. That's when Dearden knocked an RBI double off the Green Monster to score MacKenzie, giving the Drive the deciding 2-1 lead.

After an off-day Monday, the Drive will travel to Bowling Green, affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, for a six-game series beginning Tuesday night at 7:35 PM.

