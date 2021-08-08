Hot Rods Game Notes

Today's game also ends a two-week road trip for Bowling Green, who returns home for a six-game series starting Tuesday against the Greenville Drive.

Yesterday... Saturday's win was the perfect storm with the offense blasting out 12 hits while the pitching staff, led by starter John Doxakis, held Wilmington to four hits. While Doxakis tossed five scoreless innings in his fourth win of the season with Bowling Green, McGowan (14), Gigliotti (2), Hunt (9), and Jones (13) all hit homers to carry the BG offense to an 8-1 victory, the club's 60th of the season.

Tied at the Top... After Grant Witherspoon's two-homer performance on Friday, he has tied Jordan Qsar for the team lead in long balls with 16. Witherspoon (26) passed Qsar (25) for Bowling Green's all-time home run record. The previous record was held by Derek Dietrich, who hit 22 during the 2011 season. The lefty swingers have combined for 32 of the team record-setting 133 homers this year.

Leaving the Park... Bowling Green has already shattered their previous home run record, which was 106 set back in 2011. The Hot Rods added 40 homers in the month of July, keeping pace with the best power-hitting teams in the MiLB. Bowling Green is currently fourth among minor league teams in homers, racking up 133. The next closest High-A team is the Greensboro Grasshoppers, who sit in seventh place for MiLB homers with 128.

Hunting for Wins... Blake Hunt has been the primary catcher for Bowling Green this season. When he is behind the dish, the Hot Rods are 38-11. Over his last 19 games, he has posted a record of 17-2 and the Hot Rods have won their last seven games when he's catching. On the season, Hunt's catcher ERA sits at 3.52. He has also thrown out 25% of runners trying to steal against him, catching 13 out of the 51 attempts.

Minor Leaguer of The Month... Grant Witherspoon was named the Tampa Bay Rays Minor League Player of the Month on Wednesday. During the month of July, Spoon posted a .365 batting average, 35 hits, and a 1.098 OPS. He also led Bowling Green with 18 runs, 35 hits, 23 RBIs, and tied for the team lead with eight long balls. At the end of July, he mounted a 13-game hit streak that ended on Tuesday. Witherspoon is the second Hot Rods player to be awarded the Rays Minor League Player of the Month, joining Niko Hulsizer who was given the award in June.

New Additions... Over the past week, two new pitchers were added to the Hot Rods roster. RHP Angel Felipe was added on August 1st and made his first appearance for the Hot Rods the same day. He tossed two innings and four unearned runs. RHP Taj Bradley was added on August 3rd after racking up a 9-3 record with a 1.76 ERA over 15 games pitched in Low A Charleston. He shined in his first start with Bowling Green on Friday, tossing five scoreless innings. With the two additions, the Hot Rods roster now sits at 27 players.

Yesterday's Notes... Gigliotti has a five-game hit streak... Hunt is one home run shy of becoming the eighth BG player with 10+ homers this season... Jones had his 18th multi-hit game of the season... We was caught stealing for just the second time this season.. Gigliotti had his second... Witherspoon had his 17th multi-hit effort... He also had his sixth three-hit game of the year... Ostberg had his 11th multi-hit game this year... Bowling Green won their 11th series of the season.. They're 38-13 when scoring first... BG is 29-12 in games decided by four or more runs... Martinez struck out five times...

Now pitching: Carlos Garcia... Garcia, a season-long bullpener for the Hot Rods this season, makes just the second start of his career on Sunday. The righty is 6-1 witha 4.31 ERA in 19 appearances, with Sunday officially setting a new career-high for the righty in appearances in a season. His last start was with the first appearance of his professional career on Jun 12, 2018 where he tossed 1.0 scoreless innning with a K.

