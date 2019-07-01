Cyclones Extend Qualifying Offers

July 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - TheCincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced their qualifying offers for the upcoming season. ECHL teams are entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players, and of those eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the upcoming 2019-20 season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. The full list of Cyclones Qualifying Offers can be found below.

Forwards (4): Shaw Boomhower, Ben Johnson, Mike Marnell, Dylan Walchuk

Defensemen (2): Kurt Gosselin, Mitch Jones

Goaltender (1): Ty Rimmer

Qualifying offers must remain open for acceptance until July 16, at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary, or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 16. After July 16, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the player shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded, and when a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and that player wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering team must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights, and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA). The team with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by August 1, that player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

The 2018-19 season has come to an end and the Brabham Cup champion Cincinnati Cyclones want to thank you for coming along for the ride with us! Our sights are now set to FIRST FACE-OFF which is set for Saturday, October 12, against the Wheeling Nailers, and we invite YOU to stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information, and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.