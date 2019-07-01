ECHL Announces Players with Qualifying Offers

July 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday released the list of players who received a valid qualifying offer from ECHL teams by the June 30 deadline.

Players who had already signed a contract by June 30 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four could be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the upcoming 2019-20 season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 16 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 16. After July 16, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the player shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by Aug. 1, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

Adirondack Thunder - Desmond Bergin, Kelly Summers, Blake Thompson, Jake Linhart, Michael Sdao, Shane Conacher, Mike Szmatula and Conor Riley

Allen Americans - Zach Pochiro, Braylon Shmyr, Chad Butcher, Alex Breton, Mike Gunn, Riley Bourbonnais, Josh Atkinson and Dalton Thrower

Atlanta Gladiators - Kyle Chatham and Nolan LaPorte

Brampton Beast - Austin McEneny, Matt Petgrave, Nathan Todd, Anthony Beauregard, Dan Leavens, Jackson Leef, Artur Tyanulin and Erik Bradford

Cincinnati Cyclones - Ty Rimmer, Shaw Boomhower, Dylan Walchuk, Ben Johnson, Mitch Jones, Mike Marnell and Kurt Gosselin

Florida Everblades - Joe Cox, Derek Sheppard, Matt Finn, Nick Moutrey, Tommy Thompson, Logan Roe, John McCarron and Alex Tonge

Fort Wayne Komets - Ryan Lowney, J.C. Campagna, Kyle Hope and Jake Kamrass

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Jake Bolton, Chad Duchesne, Clint Lewis, Trevor Owens, Thomas Ebbing, Daniel Perez, Zach Franko and Kyle Hayton

Idaho Steelheads - Brady Norrish, Steve McParland, Alexander Dahl, Tony Cameranesi and Marco Roy

Indy Fuel - Woody Hudson, Alex Brooks, Braden Hellems, Eric Schurhamer, Reggie Traccitto, Jordy Stallard and Louis Belisle

Jacksonville Icemen - Shane Walsh, Scott Dornbrock, Everett Clark, Kayle Doetzel, Cody Fowlie, Dajon Mingo, Matt Pohlkamp and Jack Glover

Kalamazoo Wings - Chase Van Allen, Matt Joyaux, Aaron Hyman, Tanner Sorenson, Chris Collins and Zach Saar

Kansas City Mavericks - Jordan Klimek, Jared VanWormer, Mark Cooper, Andrew Radjenovic, Cliff Watson, Brett Beauvais, Brayden Sherbinin and Zeb Knutson

Maine Mariners - Connor LaCouvee, Johnny Coughlin, Scott Savage, Greg Chase, Alex Kile and Corey Kalk

Newfoundland Growlers - Marcus Power, James Melindy, Evan Neugold, Todd Skirving, Michael Garteig, Semyon Babintsev, Kristians Rubins and Kyle Cumiskey

Norfolk Admirals - Domenic Alberga, Ben Duffy, Cody Smith, Conor O'Neil, Brant Sherwood, Mitch Hall and Luke Nogard

Orlando Solar Bears - Mathieu Foget, Brent Pedersen, Hunter Fejes, Chris LeBlanc, Rob Mann, Ryan Obuchowski, Jackson Playfair and Nolan Valleau

Rapid City Rush - Adam Carlson, Rob Hamilton, Alex Rauter, Justin Faryna, Tyler Parks, Mason McCarty, Jack Riley and Dylan Quaile

Reading Royals - Alex Roos, Chris McCarthy, Steven Swavely, Adam Schmidt, Charlie Vasaturo, Sam Becker, Kevin Goumas and Joe Houk

South Carolina Stingrays - Tim Davison, Ryker Killins, Steven Johnson, Kevin McKernan, Pat Megannety, Tad Kozun and Jonathan Charbonneau

Toledo Walleye - Kevin Tansey, Ben Storm and Tyler Spezia

Tulsa Oilers - Cam Knight, Eric Drapluk and Ryan Tesink

Utah Grizzlies - Alex Leclerc, Austin Carroll, Gabriel Verpaelst, Gage Ausmus and Matt Berry

Wheeling Nailers - Matt O'Connor, Cedric Lacroix, Zac Lynch, Yushiroh Hirano, Nick Saracino, Dan Fick, Alec Butcher and Wade Murphy

Wichita Thunder - Ralph Cuddemi, Mark MacMillan, Stefan Fournier, Dyson Stevenson, Quentin Shore, Nolan DeJong, Hayden Hodgson and Tyler Elbrecht

Worcester Railers - Evan Buitenhuis, Tommy Panico, Tommy Kelley and Matt Schmalz

