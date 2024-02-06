Cyclones Announce Major Changes to the Ballpark for 2024 Season

BROOKLYN, NY - There are big changes coming to Maimonides Park for the 2024 season as the Brooklyn Cyclones today announced the largest renovation to the ballpark in more than a decade.

"We are excited about all of the changes coming to Coney Island this year," said Cyclones Vice President Steve Cohen. "We will be able to improve the fan experience, improve the playing conditions on the field and continue to make Maimonides Park one of the finest ballparks in all of Minor League Baseball."

The most noticeable improvements for fans will be changes to the main seating bowl in Sections 1, 2, 3, and 4. In the front of these sections, the traditional ballpark seats have been replaced with cushioned, high back chairs provided by DreamSeat. The area will be known as The Stoop and features 53 of these luxury seats that will be available on a single-game and full-season basis.

Also new in these prime sections behind the dish, but at the top end of the section, will be a newly created area known as The Beach Club. This location is divided into half-moon-shaped, high-top tables for two or four guests and will include a dedicated in-seat service for food and beverage. There will be six four-top tables and four pairs of table seating available in this area. Tickets will be available on a single-game basis in groups of two or four.

Additionally, the team will introduce a new picnic area known as The Hot Corner on the third base side of the ballpark. This hospitality area will have a tented space on the concourse for food and drink service plus drink rails in the main seating bowl, located at the back of sections 17, 19 and 21. This will allow guests to see the game while enjoying all that a picnic at the park has to offer. This area will accommodate groups of up to 200 guests.

The Cyclones premium areas will also get a facelift, with the Luxury Suites at Maimonides Park getting renovated for the new season. Each suite will now be individually climate-controlled, perfect for the unpredictable weather on Coney Island. The suites have also been renovated with modernized fixtures and furniture to provide a more elegant experience at the ballpark.

The Cyclones will be introducing a state-of-the-art BOSE sound system throughout the ballpark that will help improve the fan experience. The team has also replaced the field lighting with modernized LED Lights that will illuminate the field brighter than ever and also allow for the creation of in-game light shows that will add to the neon glow of Coney Island.

The 2024 season will begin on Friday, April 5th in Wilmington before opening the home slate on Tuesday, April 9th against the Asheville Tourists. Single-game tickets will be available in the weeks ahead, however flex books, groups, full-season, partial-season and premium tickets for the upcoming campaign are available now at BrooklynCyclones.com or by calling or texting 718 - 37 - BKLYN.

