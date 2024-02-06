Four Jersey Giveaways Released

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to reveal four of their themed jerseys/shirts that they will be giving away during the 2024 season.

The first jersey on the schedule is a Llamas de Hickory themed soccer jersey that will be given away on Saturday, April 13th, thanks to Pepsi and KICKS 103.3. The second will be an outdoor/camo jersey that is slated for Saturday, May 18th, courtesy of James River Equipment and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM. The third, is a button-up beach shirt on Saturday, May 26th, brought to you by Black Tie Transportation and KICKS 103.3. The final jersey giveaway, is a Christmas in July themed jersey, set for Saturday, July 20th, sponsored by Allison & White Property Management and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

All giveaways will be to the first 1,000 fans.

For fans looking to skip the giveaway lines or that aren't sure if they will be able to attend the game, a four-game bundle plan is available for $80. The plan includes a ticket to each of the respective giveaway dates and the items set aside for you regardless of what time you arrive to the game. Youth medium through adult 3XL sizes are available on a first come first serve basis. Plan holders that are not able to attend the game date can still pick up their purchased items at a future game or from the Mike Johnson Toyota Ticket Office Monday to Friday from 9-5pm.

Plans can be purchased online, over the phone at (828) 322-3000, or in-person. For fans purchasing online, a Crawdads representative will be in touch to get your size requests.

Season ticket holders can purchase the wearable plan for $40 by emailing John at jellison@hickorycrawdads.com.

The full promotional schedule, including theme nights and additional giveaways, will be released later this month. Single game tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 23rd, as App State opens a three-game series at the Frans.

