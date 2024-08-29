Cutters Unable to Complete Sweep

August 29, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







After two straight upset wins, the Williamsport Crosscutters' magic ran out on Thursday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark as they fall to the Trenton Thunder by a final score of 4-1.

McGwire Holbrook had the lone RBI for Williamsport with a single in the second inning that scored Ali LaPread to give Williamsport their only lead of the game at 1-0. LaPread, along with Cory Taylor, Mark Shallenberger and Mitch McCabe accounted for the rest of the Crosscutters five hits in the game.

Emmett Bice suffered the loss on the hill in his start tonight, falling to 1-4 this season after 5.1 innings of work that saw him allow two runs, both earned, with two walks, one hit batter, and six strikeouts.

Brett Thomas was first out of the bullpen for the Cutters, shutting out the Thunder is 1.2 innings of relief allowing two hits and no walks with two strikeouts.

Parker Kruglewicz closed out the game on the mound, going the final inning allowing two runs, both earned, on three hits with no walks and one strikeout.

Williamsport returns home to begin the final six regular season games of the 2024 season, starting with a three-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. First pitch on Friday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

WP: Shawn Gamelin (2-1) LP: Anthony Potthoff (1-1) SV: Logan Berrier (1) Crosscutters Record: 9-26 2nd Half, 31-34 Overall Next Game: Friday, August 30th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 30th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Potato Capers Sock Giveaway, Cutters Cruise Giveaway, Potato Caper Friday, Jersey Shore Night

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.