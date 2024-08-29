Twice As Nice! Cutters Down Thunder For Second Straight Win

August 29, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

For the second straight night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, the Williamsport Crosscutters have picked up the upset win, defeating the Trenton Thunder 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Cory Taylor was one of the offensive leaders, twice recording a two-out RBI on his way to a 3-for-5-night at the plate.

Jacob Corson and Mark Shallenberger both were 2 for 5 tonight with Corson adding an RBI and Shallenberger adding a run scored. Levi Perrell and Jacob Harper each added an RBI for the Cutters tonight as well.

Porter Brown scored two of Williamsport's runs tonight on a 1-for-3-night with his 7th double of the season and two walks. Other runs were scored by Levi Perrell, Mark Shallenberger, Kyson Donahue, and Jacob Harper.

Shawn Gamelin improved to 2-1 after his 5.2 innings start on the mound tonight, allowing three Thunder runs on four hits with two walks, two hit batters and seven strikeouts.

Chase Gockel (Hold, 1) and Nick McCollum (Hold, 1) would combine to shutout Trenton over the next 2.1 innings.

Gockel would allow no hits but walked two while McCollum allowed just one lone hit.

Logan Berrier was able to hold on to earn his first save of the season, allowing three runs on two hits in the ninth inning.

The Williamsport Crosscutters now go for the series sweep of the Trenton Thunder on Thursday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and live coverage will be available on Crosscutters.com and the MLB.tv App.

WP: Shawn Gamelin (2-1) LP: Anthony Potthoff (1-1) SV: Logan Berrier (1) Crosscutters Record: 9-25 2nd Half, 31-33 Overall Next Game: Thursday, August 29th at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 30th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Potato Capers Sock Giveaway, Cutters Cruise Giveaway, Potato Caper Friday, Jersey Shore Night

