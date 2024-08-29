Keys Take Down Scrappers in Final Regular Season Road Game

August 29, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Niles, OH - The Frederick Keys finished out the three-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in style Thursday night by winning the series finale, as they took down the Scrappers 12-2 at Eastwood Field.

The Keys took the lead in the top of the third and never looked back enroute to the victory in Mahoning Valley, as they continue to stay alive in the race for a spot in the MLB Draft League Championship game with just six games left to go in the second half.

The Scrappers brought home the night's first run on an RBI sacrifice fly, giving the home team the early 1-0 lead through the first inning in the series finale.

After each team went scoreless in the second, Sam Ruta (Army) handed Frederick its first lead of the evening on a two-RBI single, handing the Keys a 2-1 advantage entering the fourth at Eastwood Field.

Two more runs came home for Frederick in the fourth on an error by the Scrappers, as the visitors took a 4-1 lead going into the fifth, following another 1-2-3 inning thrown by Beau Blanchard (Louisiana-Monroe) in the bottom of the fourth.

Mahoning Valley answered with one run in the bottom of the fifth on another sacrifice fly, but Kade Lancour finished the inning strong by recording the final out, keeping his team ahead by two heading into the sixth in Mahoning Valley.

Following a scoreless sixth inning for both sides, the Keys erupted for a six-run top of the seventh, as an RBI single from Keenan Taylor (Purdue) and a passed ball put two runs on the board early in the frame.

RBI base hits from Damone Hale (New Mexico St.) and Brandon Hylton (Stetson) brought home three more runs, while a wild pitch thrown by the Scrappers rounded out the six-run inning for Frederick as they took the commanding 10-2 lead through seven innings on the road.

An RBI single from Tremayne Cobb Jr. (Troy) put up the lead up to nine for Frederick in the top of the eighth, and Christian Diaz (Houston Christian) recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame to keep his ahead by nine approaching the ninth Thursday night.

Ruta made it a 12-2 game on an RBI single to left-center field heading into the bottom of the ninth, and then Jay Allmer (Seton Hall) finished the ballgame by throwing a scoreless bottom of the ninth to finish out a complete game for the Keys Thursday night.

The Keys return home to begin their final homestand of the season Friday night, as they'll host the West Virginia Black Bears. First pitch on Friday is set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Friday's game will represent Art in the Park Night at the ballpark with there being a jersey auction benefiting the Frederick Arts Council. There will also be postgame fireworks presented by IBEW-24.

