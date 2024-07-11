Cutters to Show "Wonka" at Journey Bank Ballpark

Fans attending the Williamsport Crosscutters game on Sunday, July 21 are invited to stay and watch the movie "Wonka", starring Timothée Chalamet, on the video board following the contest between the Cutters and Frederick Keys. Game time is 4:05pm and gates open at 3pm.

Family Movie Night at Journey Bank Ballpark is sponsored by UPMC and WILQ. The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a free chocolate bar courtesy of Lang's Chocolates. Five bars will contain special Golden Tickets redeemable for exclusive prizes. One of the Golden Ticket holders will win a Bryce Harper autographed MLB baseball.

Additional promotions happening during the game include;

Baseball Bingo presented by Shop Vac. & SK Tools. 10 fans will win a new Shop Vac. Free to play for all adults 18+.

Kids Run the Bases. Presented by Commonwealth Charter Academy. After the game, all kids 12 and under can run the bases.

Tickets start at $8 and are available online at crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389 or in-person at the Journey Bank Ballpark box office. All fans must have a game ticket to watch the movie and per MLB Draft League rules, no outside food or beverages may be brought into the stadium. Cutters food and beverage stands will remain open for a duration of the movie.

The Williamsport Crosscutters captured the 2024 MLB Draft League 1st Half Championship and will host the league's Championship Game at Journey Bank Ballpark on September 5th against the 2nd Half Champion.

