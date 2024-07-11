Cutters Clipped by Thunder

July 11, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Crosscutters late-inning rally came up short, as they fall 2-1 against the Thunder in the series finale.

Michael Ciminiello got his first start of the season, working 3.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits. The lefty walked four and struck out two in the no decision.

Jimmy Romano took the loss in relief, his first loss of the season. The Duke product allowed one run on four hits, striking out two. The run was his first allowed this season.

JM Long scored the lone run for the Cutters in the loss, scoring on a wild pitch in the 7th inning. Long finished the night 1-for-3 with a triple.

Crosscutters batters struck out 12 times in the loss, two shy of their season-high of 14 strikeouts.

The loss was just the fourth of the season at Journey Bank Ballpark, as their record drops to 11-4 at home this season.

Williamsport wraps up the 1st half of the season with a two-game road trip to West Virginia.

WP: Jimmy Romano (0-1) LP: Adam Bogosian (1-0) SV: Jackson Balzan (1)

Crosscutters Record: 20-8 (1st Half) Next Game: Friday, July 12th at West Virginia, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, July 18th vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Electronic Extravaganza, Thirsty Thursday

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.