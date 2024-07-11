Keys Fall In Series Finale Against Black Bears

July 11, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys fell in the series finale to the West Virginia Black Bears by a score of 9-1 Thursday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, in the third game of the five-game homestand for Frederick.

The Keys took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Black Bears scored in each of the last five innings of offense to take as much as an eight-run lead to secure a road series win in the Key City Thursday night.

Justin Needles (UNC Asheville) got a 1-2-3 top of the first, and the Keys offense followed it up with an RBI groundout from Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) that brought home Tervell Johnson (UT-Rio Grande Valley) from third base.

This made it a 1-0 lead for Frederick heading into the third, after both sides went scoreless in the second at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

West Virginia took the lead in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly and an RBI single, making it a 2-1 lead for the Black Bears going into the fourth in the Key City.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both sides, the Black Bears added one more run in the top of the fifth on another sacrifice fly, putting the lead up to 3-1 for West Virginia entering the sixth in the Key City.

A solo homer in the top of the sixth off the bat of Joey Spence made it a three-run lead for the Black Bears going into the seventh, with the Keys offense in search of runs entering the final three innings Thursday night.

Jeff Liquori hit another solo homer to put the score at 5-1, and two more runs came around to score in the top of the seventh to increase the lead to six at 7-1 entering the eighth in Frederick.

An RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth gave the Black Bears an 8-1 lead, but Dawson Netz (Arizona) finished the inning strong to keep the damage to just one run allowed, as West Virginia took the 8-1 lead approaching the ninth.

After a solo homer for the Black Bears made it 9-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Keys went scoreless in the bottom of the frame, securing the series win for West Virginia as the Black Bears won the series finale by eight runs Thursday night.

The Keys continue their five-game homestand Friday night when the Keys welcome the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for the first time to the Key City this season. First pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

Friday's game will represent Hockey Night at the ballpark, hosted by the Washington Capitals. There will be a Hockey themed baseball jersey available for auction benefiting the National Foundation for Cancer Research. Fireworks will also be held postgame along with the kids run the bases event afterwards.

