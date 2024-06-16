Cutters Swept By Keys

June 16, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Just one day after a 21-6 loss to Frederick, the Williamsport Crosscutters fell again to the Keys 12-2, allowing Frederick to complete the two-game series sweep on Sunday afternoon at Nymeo Field.

Carter Dorighi and Max Mandler both went 2-4 at the plate for Williamsport, the only two hitters with multiple hits on the day.

Porter Brown, still looking for his first hit in a Crosscutters uniform, recorded an RBI with a Sac Fly and a run scored, advancing on a throwing error after working a walk, Eric Rataczak scored the only other Williamsport run, coming home on Brown's Sac Fly.

Rodney Shultz got the start for the Cutters and went six innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits, including a home run, with two walks and four strikeouts. Shultz was charged with the loss, falling to 1-1 on the season. Gavin Perry, Michael Ciminello, and Connor Shouse also saw time out of the bullpen over the final two innings.

Williamsport returns home for a league-wide off-day on Monday before heading to State College to face the Spikes in a two-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Tuesday and Wednesday.

WP: Cooper Foster (1-1)

LP: Rodney Shultz (1-1)

SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 7-4 (1st Half)

Next Game: Tuesday, June 18th at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, June 20th, vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday, Milton/Watsontown Night

