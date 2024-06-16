Scrappers Take Two from Thunder

June 16, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







It was another offensive outburst for Mahoning Valley in game two at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Father's Day.

The Scrappers took the series finale from the Thunder by a final of 8-3 Sunday afternoon. After working 15 walks the night before, the Scrappers pieced together 10 more walks in the victory to match their 10 hits.

After putting up consecutive three-spots in their half of the third and fourth, the Thunder cut the deficit in half in their half of the sixth to make it a 6-3 game. Trenton got their first run on a fielder's choice off the bat of Ryan Picollo (St. Joseph's) that brought home Ryland Zaborowski. Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game, AJ Vigliotti (Staten Island), hit one of his two singles on the day to bring home the second run in Jake Bennett.

Vigliotti finished the day 3-4 with an RBI and a walk.

Mahoning Valley would respond immediately in their half of the seventh on a two-run single off the bat of Coen Niclai to make it 8-3. For the Scrappers, they improved they league leading run differential margin to plus 50 after the two-game sweep in Trenton.

Your Thunder return to action Tuesday night at 7:00 for another two-game set, this time with the Frederick Keys.

Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark Tuesday June 18th at 7:00 for Girl Scout Night. For Tickets and more information, visit trenthonthunder.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.