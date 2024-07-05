Cutters Survive Late Scare
July 5, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Williamsport Crosscutters News Release
Williamsport was able to stave off a late State College rally to pick up an 8-6 win, taking the four-game series in the process.
Zachary Murray earned his MLB Draft League-leading fifth win of the season, allowing two runs over five innings. He struck out seven batters, one shy of his season high.
Riley Nelson picked up his second three-hit game of the season, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and two runs driven in.
Nelson upped his batting average to .314 with the effort.
Max Mandler finished the night 1-for-4, driving ion two runs in the win. Mandler now has 10 RBI on the season. Jackson Mayo collected a pair of hits and drove in his team-leading 17th run of the season.
Jimmy Romano earned his fourth save of the season and runs his streak to four-straight converted a saves
With the win the Cutters earned the four-game series win, taking the final three games of the series from the Spikes, including one in State College on Wednesday night. Williamsport is now 4-2 against State College this season.
WP: Zachary Murray (5-1) LP: Jaren Warwick (2-1) SV: Jimmy Romano (4)
Crosscutters Record: 17-7 1st half
Next Game: Saturday, July 6th at Mahoning Valley Next Home Game: Tuesday, July 9th vs Trenton Promotion: Topps Tuesday
• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 5, 2024
- Cutters Survive Late Scare - Williamsport Crosscutters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Williamsport Crosscutters Stories
- Cutters Survive Late Scare
- Rataczak's Blast Backs Perry's Start
- Cutters Offense Returns to Form
- Williamsport Falls In Shutout
- Cutters 5K Raises over $14,000