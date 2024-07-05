Cutters Survive Late Scare

July 5, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport was able to stave off a late State College rally to pick up an 8-6 win, taking the four-game series in the process.

Zachary Murray earned his MLB Draft League-leading fifth win of the season, allowing two runs over five innings. He struck out seven batters, one shy of his season high.

Riley Nelson picked up his second three-hit game of the season, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and two runs driven in.

Nelson upped his batting average to .314 with the effort.

Max Mandler finished the night 1-for-4, driving ion two runs in the win. Mandler now has 10 RBI on the season. Jackson Mayo collected a pair of hits and drove in his team-leading 17th run of the season.

Jimmy Romano earned his fourth save of the season and runs his streak to four-straight converted a saves

With the win the Cutters earned the four-game series win, taking the final three games of the series from the Spikes, including one in State College on Wednesday night. Williamsport is now 4-2 against State College this season.

WP: Zachary Murray (5-1) LP: Jaren Warwick (2-1) SV: Jimmy Romano (4)

Crosscutters Record: 17-7 1st half

Next Game: Saturday, July 6th at Mahoning Valley Next Home Game: Tuesday, July 9th vs Trenton Promotion: Topps Tuesday

