Keys Take Final Two from Thunder for Series Split

July 5, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

After the Thunder took the first two games on the road in Frederick, the Keys got their revenge in Trenton taking the final two games, splitting the series and winning on Friday night by a final of 11-5. The Thunder jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in their half of the third when John Taylor and Landon Frei sent back-to-back doubles to score the first run. Taylor would take home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors for his 4-5 night that included two doubles and three runs scored.

The Keys had a response in their half of the fourth inning as they pushed six runs across on four hits to give them a five-run advantage. Trenton would battle back to make it a 6-4 game for the second consecutive night but that was as close as they would get in the comeback effort.

Frederick sent four more across in the top of the sixth inning on just one hit and four walks worked in the inning.

The Keys bats worked 10 walks, surpassing double-digits for the second consecutive game in Trenton.

The Thunder finish the homestand with a two-game set beginning Saturday night at 6:00 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Saturday night for Tony Clark Bobble Head Giveaway to the first 1,030 fans ages 13+ & Star Wars Night! For Tickets and more information, visit trentonthunder.com/tickets.

