Cutters Survive Late Rally; Move Into First Place

August 25, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Spencer Taack tossed seven scoreless innings in the Cutters' 5-2 win and sweep over Trenton. The Cutters walked in two runs with the bases loaded in the ninth, but Jesse Bolt came in and secured three outs to close out the Cutters' fifth straight win. With a West Virginia loss, the Cutters move into first place in the Draft League standings with a higher win percentage.

Taack allowed five hits and a walk with five strikeouts. The Cutters gave him early run support with a three- run second inning. Shortstop Daniel Harris IV scored on a fielder's choice and left fielder Taylor Jackson hit a two-run single to put the Cutters up 3-0.

The Cutters added two more in the top of the seventh from a two-run double by third baseman Chris Swanberg to make it 5-0. Collin Kennedy tossed a scoreless inning in the eighth, but allowed Trenton to load the bases in the ninth.

Two runs came home on walks by Blake Svoboda before Jesse Bolt came to secure the final three outs. Bolt struck out two batters and Trenton caught themselves in a rundown to close out the win. The Cutters' win also marks its fifth straight in games against Trenton.

WP: Spencer Taack (2-3) LP: Jose Ledesma (0-4) SV: Jesse Bolt (2) Crosscutters Record:

19-10

Next Game: Friday, August 26, 2022 vs. State College 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Friday, August 26, 2022 vs. State College, 6:35 p.m. Bases Loaded Pin Giveaway

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.