Thrilling Comeback Falls Just Short in Ninth

(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder looked like they might pull out their best win of the season on Thursday night, but it wasn't meant to be as the Williamsport Crosscutters escaped with their fifth straight win in the season series before a crowd of 5,537. Trailing 5-0 in the ninth, the Thunder scored twice and had the winning run at the plate with the bases loaded and no outs. But that's where it ended, and a baserunning gaffe cost the Thunder (26-38) a chance to pull off the miracle. Instead, they head into their final home series this weekend against the Frederick Keys stuck in a seven-game losing streak.

After scoring in the first inning in five straight games at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, the Crosscutters finally failed to do so against Thunder starter Jose Ledesma. However in the second, they sent eight to the plate and came away with three runs on a fielder's choice by Mitch Hundley and a two-RBI single from leadoff hitter Taylor Jackson. The Crosscutters left fielder finished with four hits on a night where the lineup totaled nine.

Ledesma (0-4) eventually retired seven straight until putting the first two batters on in the top of the fifth. That's when lefthander Adrien Reese entered from the bullpen and recorded the next three outs while stranding the bases loaded. He then stranded two more runners in the sixth before putting the first two Crosscutters on in the top of the seventh. With Hunter Waldis on the mound, a passed ball advanced the runners and Chris Swanberg blooped a double down the left field line to push the lead to 5-0.

Trenton's Paul Coumoulos and Troy Banks each had two hits in the game as Coumoulos led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk after fighting back from no balls and two strikes. A single from Damian Yenzi and another walk to Mark Herron gave Jonathan Waite and Sam Freedman an opportunity to work back-to-back walks and make it 5-2. Jesse Bolt then entered from the bullpen and got a strikeout with the winning run at the plate and the bases loaded. Pitching to pinch-hitter Ryan McCarthy, he skipped a pitch in the dirt that bounced to the left of home plate. All the runners then started moving off the bases and after a throw across the diamond failed to nab Freedman, Herron was thrown out on a mad dash towards home. Bolt ended the game with a strikeout for his second save and Williamsport's (39-28) fifth consecutive win.

