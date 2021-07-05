Cutters Suffer Two Game Sweep In Frederick

July 5, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Coming off the home sweep of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, Williamsport found themselves on the wrong side of the matchup, falling to the Frederick Keys today 11-4 and being swept in the two-game series at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Live scoring was unavailable for today's game. Detailed information is not available at the time of writing.

Williamsport spent the entirety of the game playing from behind after the pitching staff, led by starter Chase Costello, surrendered 2 runs in the first, 4 runs in the second, and 4 runs in the fourth. The final run by the Keys came in the seventh.

Offensively, the Cutters scored their first run of the ballgame off the bat of Sean Ross in the top of the third inning as he connected for a 365' solo home run.

Williamsport added two more runs in the fourth inning, and ended their scoring with an additional run in eighth inning.

Frederick was able to retire a streak of eleven Crosscutters in order during the game, stretching from the fourth inning to the eighth inning, including three full innings of the Cutters being retired in order.

WP: Jack Enger (1-1) LP: Chase Costello (3-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 16-17-2

Next Game: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 vs Trenton, 7:05 p.m.Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 vs Trenton, 7:05 p.m.Topps Tuesday, Two-for-Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.