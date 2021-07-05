Keys Complete Two-Game Sweep of Crosscutters

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters by a final score of 11-4 on Monday afternoon. The two game sweep is the first of the season for the Keys who won their 8th game of the season on Sunday. The Keys are currently riding a season long three game win-streak.

Frederick started scoring early in the game, and is now 5-6 in games when scoring first. Kevin Jimenez, who tied a Keys season high three hits in the game, led off the game with a single on the first pitch that he saw. Jake Plastiak added a single of his own, but was removed on the basepaths after a fielders choice hit by Zach Dezenzo. Zac Fascia doubled with one out to score Jimenez and Dezenzo to give the Keys a 2-0 lead. Frederick would never trail in the ballgame.

In the 2nd inning the Keys brought nine men to the plate after two strikeouts started the inning off. Jacob Godman, who walked three times in the game, started the rally. Jimenez singled again and the bases were loaded on a walk to Plastiak. Dezenzo with the bases loaded, roped a double to right field scoring three and giving the Keys a 5-0 lead. Fascia singled home Dezenzo to make it a 6-0 game.

The Keys would bring nine men to the plate again in the 4th inning, this time sparked by a double from the bat of Mason Auer. Tremaine Spears joined the RBI party with a single and the Keys finished the inning with a 10-3 advantage. Frederick walked three times in the inning.

The Keys launched four doubles in the game, tying a season high. The Keys gathered 15 hits in the game, a new season high. Jimenez and Fascia each had three hits in the game, something that hasn't been done since Alex Ulloa's three-hit game on May 29.

The bullpen for Frederick was flawless after Adam McKillican worked three and two thirds innings in his first start. Jack Enger and Brodie Cooper Vassalakis didn't allow a hit and retired 11 batters in a row from the 4th-8th innings. The streak included three 1-2-3 innings. Nick Stewart got the ball in the 9th for the first time since last Sunday. The right hander pitched a perfect 9th inning to close out the game for the Keys.

The Keys are back in action tomorrow to begin a three game series with the West Virginia Black Bears. The first half of the season comes to a close on Thursday as the Keys prepare for the MLB Draft next weekend.

