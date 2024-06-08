Cutters Rally To Take Road Opener

June 8, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

After trailing by as many as five runs during the contest, the Williamsport Crosscutters rallied for seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the Trenton Thunder 13-10 in a shortened eight inning contest at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Kyle LaCalamento made his debut for the Cutters, taking a no-decision after four innings of work, allowing seven runs, all earned, on eight hits. He was relieved by Daniel Barcena, who earned his first Williamsport win after two innings of relief.

Two-way player Dalton Robinson earned his first save of the young season, allowing just one hit in two innings of scoreless relief.

Connor Shouse, Jackson Mayo, and Joshua Lopez all recorded three hit games with Lopez recording two extra base hits in the contest. They were joined by Max Mandler, Carter Dorighi, and Lawson Knight in having a multi-hit night.

Joshua Lopez led the team in RBI's with three on the night. Shouse, Mayo, and Mandler all had 2 RBI's with Dorighi, along with Riley Nelson and the debuting Jacob Corson also recorded a single RBI in the win.

WP: Daniel Barcena (1-0) LP: Jake Bennett (0-1) SV: Dalton Robinson (1) Crosscutters Record: 3-1 (1st Half)

Next Game: Saturday, June 8th at Trenton, 6:00 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, June 11th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

