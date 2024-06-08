Comeback Cutters Down Thunder Again

June 8, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







For the second straight night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, the Williamsport Crosscutters rallied from a multi-run deficit to defeat the Trenton Thunder, tonight by a final score of 14-11.

Newcomer Nathan Ward, who arrived to the team just one hour before first pitch, picked up the win for the Cutters after an inning of work out of the bullpen. Alex Clemons was also credited with a hold for his work out of the pen.

Connor Shouse also got to show off his arm after starting the game in right field, going the final 1.2 innings to close out the victory for Williamsport on the hill.

The offensive production was spread through the lineup tonight as nine of twelve Cutters players who appeared at the plate recording at least one hit. Cole Russo, Carter Dorighi, and Blake Simpson all recorded multi-hit games.

Jackson Mayo led the charge to plate the Cutters runs, recording 3 RBI's. He was joined by Jacob Corson, Cole Russo, and Blake Simpson, each with 2 RBI's. Joshua Lopez, Carter Dorighi, and JM Long also added an RBI a piece in the victory.

WP: Nathan Ward (1-0) LP: Moten (0-1) SV: N/A Crosscutters Record: 4-1 (1st Half)

Next Game: Sunday, June 8th at Trenton, 1:00 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, June 11th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

