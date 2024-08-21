Cutters Rally In Ninth, Fall In Sudden Death

August 21, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters rallied for two runs in the ninth inning to tie the game and force MLB Draft League Sudden Death, but would end up failing to plate the runner and as a result fall to the Frederick Keys on Wednesday afternoon at Nymeo Field.

In regulation, Williamsport recorded four runs on five hits. The biggest hit of the ballgame came off the bench as Mark Shallenberger entered in the ninth and drove a single to right field to score Ali LaPread and Jacob Corson which tied the game up at 4-4.

In MLB Draft League Sudden Death, Mikey Florides was the placed runner at first and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Levi Perrell. Mitch McCabe was intentionally walked before Ali LaPread struck out swinging and Jacob Corson grounded out to end the ballgame in favor of the Keys.

Shaun Gamelin got the start today for Williamsport, allowing one run on five hits, including a home run, with six walks and one strikeout. Chase Gockel, the debuting Luke Baker and Brett Thomas all saw time out of the bullpen in the seventh and eighth innings. Parker Kruglewicz closed things out on the hill and retired the Keys in order in the ninth to force Sudden Death.

Per MLB Draft League rules, all stats from MLB Draft League Sudden Death are not recorded and there is no winning or losing pitcher for the game.

Williamsport concludes this series and the extended road trip as a whole on Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from Nymeo Field and live coverage will be available on Crosscutters.com and the MLB.tv App.

WP: N/A (-)

LP: N/A (-)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 7-19 2nd Half, 29-27 Overall

Next Game: Thursday, August 22nd at Frederick, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Post-Game Fireworks, Pin Giveaway #1, Potato Capers Friday, Financial Services Customer Appreciation Night, Launch-A-Ball

