Keys Earn Series Win over Williamsport Wednesday Afternoon

August 21, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters in a hard-fought ballgame Wednesday afternoon, winning the second game of the three-game series by a score of 4-4 in a sudden death tiebreaker at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys took a late lead in the in the seventh inning after scoring two runs, and despite the Crosscutters tying up the game in the top of the ninth, the Keys held the Crosscutters scoreless in the tiebreaker to hand them the series victory over Williamsport Wednesday afternoon.

The Crosscutters struck first in the top of the opening inning after they scored a run off a passed ball, handing the visitors the early 1-0 lead heading into the second in the Key City.

After each team went scoreless in the second, Gage Bihm got himself a second scoreless inning in a row in the third, keeping his team down by just one going into the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Darryl Buggs (UAB) tied the game up at one in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of a solo homer to left field, tying things up at 1-1 entering the fifth, with Bihm set to return for a fifth inning of work in the starting role.

Following both sides not scoring in the fifth, the Crosscutters took the lead back in the sixth on an RBI sacrifice fly, giving Williamsport the 2-1 lead through six innings of play Wednesday afternoon.

The Keys took their first lead of the day in the bottom of the seventh after a hit-by-pitch to Hunter Antillon (Utah) and a bases loaded walk drawn by Tyeler Hawkins (Southern), handing the home team their first lead of the day by one at 3-2 going into the eighth.

Beau Blanchard (Louisiana Monroe) recorded a 1-2-3 top of the eighth inning of relief, and the Keys added one more run on an RBI sacrifice fly from Jake Curtis (Memphis), extending the lead to two at 4-2 approaching the ninth in Frederick.

Williamsport tied the game in the ninth on a two-RBI single, but Cale Mathison (The Master's) got the last out of the inning to take the game to sudden death all tied at four apiece.

Christian Diaz (Houston Christian) went on and finished the sudden death frame with a scoreless inning, securing the victory for Frederick in the sudden death tiebreaker Wednesday afternoon.

The Keys conclude the three-game home series against the Williamsport Crosscutters Thursday night in the Key City, with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 7 p.m.

Thursday's game will represent Ft. Detrick Night presented by EN-Net Services meaning that there will be $2 general admission tickets for Ft. Detrick Personnel (active or civilian) with government issued ID.

