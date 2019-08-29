Cutters Rally in 8th in Another Solid Win

August 29, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





Williamsport, Penn. - The Crosscutters took a tight one-run game in the eighth and blew it wide open scoring five runs in a 7-1 victory over the Auburn Doubledays on Thursday night. Williamsport has won five of its last seven while improving to 21-14 in the second half of the season.

Victor Vargas (W, 2-0) led the way with a strong start. The 18-year-old from Caratgena, Colombia lasted five innings of four-hit shutout ball before making way for Tyler Burch (S, 1) who recorded a four-inning save allowing one unearned run surrendered to Auburn (27-45) before retiring 10 straight from the sixth through the ninth.

Nate Fassnacht rapped a two-run double to left to key the big rally in the eighth. The balanced attack for Williamsport (31-41) also featured RBI singles from Bryson Stott, Jake Holmes and Nicolas Torres.

Corbin Williams was 1-for-1 with two runs scored while also picking up his league-leading 29th steal of the season. Williams had a single along with a walk, sacrifice bunt, and RBI sacrifice fly.

The Crosscutters have four games remaining including three at home.

LHP Spencer Van Scoyoc is scheduled to start in the finale of the four-game series against Auburn on the last Friday Fireworks night of the season.

AUB 1 7 2 (5)

WIL 7 8 2 (9)

W - Victor Vargas (2-0)

L - Sterling Sharp (0-1)

S - Tyler Burch (1)

Crosscutters Record: 31-41

Next Home Game/Promotion: Friday, August 29 vs. Auburn Doubledays / Fireworks!

