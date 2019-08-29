Spinners Win the Stedler Division

LOWELL, MA - For the first time in 11 years, the Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, clinched the Stedler Division at LeLacheur Park with a 7-2 victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats, affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Game Two: Spinners 7, ValleyCats 2

The Spinners (39-33) got started early in the second game taking five runs from the ValleyCats (29-42) in the very first inning - two of them coming on a single by Nicholas Northcut that he chopped into the ground and over the head of Joe Perez at third base.

Nick Decker kept it going in the bottom of the second inning when he lined a double over the head of Luis Guerrero in center field.

Chris Murphy got the start on the mound for Lowell in game two, going 4.0 innings allowing two runs (both earned) on two hits. He also allowed one walk and struck out one.

Yasel Santana was credited with the win after going the final two innings, allowing no runs on one hit. He also racked up two strikeouts and walked just one.

Tri-City 6, Lowell 3

After the Spinners led the way for most of the game, they were the victim of a rather large comeback when the ValleyCats erupted for five runs in the top of the sixth inning thanks to two bases loaded walks, an RBI single and a two-run single that hopped over the glove of Alex Erro.

Tri-City got their first lead in the top of the first inning Korey Lee tripled and later scored when Nate Perry drove him in an RBI single through the hole on the right side of the infield.

Lowell got into it in the bottom half, however, when Stephen Scott walked home Wil Dalton from third base reloading the bases and tying the score at one run apiece. That's how it would stay until the bottom of the second inning.

In the bottom of the second innings, Marino Campana took the first pitch he saw from Edgardo Sandoval and launched it over the left field wall. The ball went an estimated 390 feet and left his bat at 105 MPH.

The Spinners continued to build their lead on the ValleyCats when Campana scored his second run of the game on an RBI single by Alex Erro.

Noah Song got the start for Lowell but was tagged with a no-decision after going three innings, allowing one run on four hits. He also struck out two and walked just one.

Kevin Lenik, who joined the team on a rehab assignment from the Pawtucket Red Sox (AAA) on Thursday, followed him out of the bullpen and struck out the side in his only inning of work.

Playoff tickets options include a $20 All-You-Can-Eat ticket package. Box and Reserved seats will be lowered to $5, and Premium seats to $7. Students with a valid college ID can buy tickets for just $2, and the first 200 students through the gate will receive a swag bag.

All tickets will be on sale by Thursday, August 29 at 12:00 p.m.

The first game at LeLacheur Park will either be on Wednesday, September 4th, or on Thursday, September 5th, depending on seeding.

For more information, please visit: http://www.milb.com/lowell or call (978) 805-5124 for more information.

