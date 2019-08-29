Staten Island Comes Back to Beat Hudson Valley in Series Opener

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-The Staten Island Yankees defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 3-2 to win the first game of three game series at Richmond County Bank Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Hudson Valley took the lead with runs in the third and fourth inning behind a sacrifice fly and an RBI from Greg Jones and then a Jacson McGowan RBI double made it 2-0.

The Yankees held their nerve in the fifth inning as Abismael Villaman and reliever Jackson Bertsch got out of a bases loaded nobody out jam to keep it 2-0. It turned out to be a big moment in the game.

Staten Island answered by scoring two runs in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly and RBI from Andres Chaparro and then an error by McGowan at first base allowed Josh Smith to score the tying run.

The Yankees took the lead for good in the eighth inning on an RBI single from Borinquen Mendez to score Isaiah Pasteur which turned out to be the game-winning run.

Barrett Loseke came in to get a four out save, which was his team-high fifth of the season.

The Yankees and Renegades meet again tomorrow night for the second game of the series at Richmond County Bank Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

