Cutters Help ACES North America

The Williamsport Crosscutters players and staff recently held the Cutters Dominican Plate event in conjunction with ACES North America.

The event, held annually, consists of a buffet dinner featuring Dominican food along with auctions, music and dancing. Proceeds from the event benefit ACES North America, a non-profit organization formed in Williamsport that is dedicated to making the world a better place by supporting sustainable grassroots projects and programs in the Dominican Republic's impoverished communities. Further, they strive to empower individuals and communities for sustainable development.

Prior to the Cutters August 14 game, the team presented a check to ACES North America in the amount of $10,200 representing the proceeds from the event.

