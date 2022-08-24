First Inning Dooms Thunder Again

(Trenton, NJ) - It's been a tale of two halves for the Trenton Thunder, who lost their sixth straight on Wednesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark with a 9-1 setback against the Williamsport Crosscutters. The 'Cutters scored in the first inning for the fifth straight game in Trenton and four runs carried starter Jarrett Whorff across seven innings in his longest outing of the season. The righthander improved to 3-0 against the Thunder and Williamsport improved to 12-9 in the season series with four meetings remaining.

Taylor Jackson opened the game with a double off Nicolas Luc in his first start of the season and came around to score on EJ Taylor's two-RBI single four batters in. Two more singles from Zack Miller and Nicholas Hussey soon made it 4-0 before Chris Swanberg bounced into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play. They'd go up 6-0 in the top of the fourth on a Jackson groundout and a run-scoring single from Connor Denning, who later hit a home run in the seventh for the only run off Connor VanCleave in his three innings of relief.

Dilan Espinal's single with the bases loaded in the fourth got the Thunder their lone run, but the threat was quickly terminated when Whorff (4-2) induced an inning-ending double play before retiring nine of the last 11 batters he faced. Jonathan Tyler and Logan Bowen worked the eighth and ninth without any issues and Jackson delivered the last two runs with a single in the eighth to finish with three runs batted in. Thunder third baseman Damian Yenzi accounted for three of the seven hits with singles in the first, fourth, and sixth and Ray Weber whiffed three Crosscutters in a scoreless top of the ninth.

The series concludes on Thursday, August 25 at 7:00 PM when the Thunder host the first of three remaining Postgame Fireworks shows, presented by Case's Pork Roll.

