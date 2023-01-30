CurveFest Slated for February 25th Kicks off 2023 Season at Peoples Natural Gas Field

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are pleased to announce the return of CurveFest, presented by Ravine, on Saturday February 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A spring celebration of the 25th season of Curve Baseball will give fans their first opportunity to purchase single game tickets and the first 200 fans who purchase in-person at Peoples Natural Gas Field will receive an exclusive long sleeve Curve 25th Season shirt, presented by Ravine. As well, fans that hold season tickets and mini-plans will have their first opportunity to pick up their tickets for the 2023 season.

Fans that purchase tickets at CurveFest for Opening Day, slated for Thursday, April 6, will receive another complementary ticket of equal or lessor value for any other April or May game. As well, any fan that purchases a ticket for the Curve's July 4th matchup with the Erie SeaWolves will get another complementary ticket for July 5th or July 6th.

Individual tickets will be available for purchase online on Saturday February 25th at 1:00 p.m. Beginning on Monday February 26, the Curve Box Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The kick-off event will feature live music, food, and a vendor fare on the second level concourse. Vendors that are interested in participating in the fare can contact Annie Choinere at AChoiniere@altoonacurve.com to coordinate their participation with a donation to Altoona Curve Charities.

CurveFest will feature complimentary food from Frederick's Meats and live music from Zac Grace.

Fans will also have a great opportunity to sign up children ages 3-12 years old for the Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids' Club to receive a free ticket to 11 Sunday home games. Upgraded memberships are available as part of the Curve's Little Locos that includes additional ticket vouchers, a customized team box with Curve gear and the opportunity to throw out a first pitch at a 2023 Curve Game.

Fans attending CurveFest are encouraged to park in the Red or Tan lots to purchase their tickets at the Box Office windows.

The Altoona Curve Booster club will be in attendance at CurveFest to invite fans to renew their membership or join the Booster Club. The Curve are also pleased to announce the return of the team's pre-season FanFest, slated for Tuesday, April 4, where Curve fans will have their first opportunity to meet the 2023 Curve coaching staff and players. More information on FanFest will be revealed later.

For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

