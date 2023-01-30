Somerset Patriots Single Game Tickets Go on Sale February 8

January 30, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Jasson Dominguez at bat for the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Jasson Dominguez at bat for the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will place single game tickets on sale for the 2023 season on Wednesday, February 8 at 10:00 am.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at somersetpatriots.com, by calling (908) 252-0700 or in person at the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark.

Pricing for the 2023 season is $18.50 for Premium Field Box (sections 101-118), $16.00 for Field Box (sections 119-122), and $14.50 for Upper Box (sections 201-218).

Following a championship 2022 season, the Patriots begin the 2023 season at home on Thursday, April 6 for a 6:35 pm game against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). The game will include postgame fireworks and a championship celebration.

Of the 138-game Eastern League schedule, 69 games will be hosted in Somerset from April 6 through September 10.

36 games will take place on weekend dates. The team will be home on Father's Day (Sunday, June 18) and Independence Day (Tuesday, July 4).

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) make two trips to Bridgewater in 2023. The Double-A Subway Series will take place at home from Tuesday, May 2 to Sunday, May 7 and again from Tuesday, August 8 to Sunday, August 13.

The Patriots will play 10 of the 11 Eastern League teams at some point at home and/or on the road in 2023. Somerset will not play the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants).

The season's promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from January 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.