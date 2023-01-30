Fisher Cats Scholarship Applications Open Wednesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Fisher Cats Foundation are pleased to open applications for the 2023 Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Program this Wednesday, Feb. 1.

20 $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to local high school student-athletes (16 from New Hampshire and four from northern Massachusetts). For a complete list of schools that are eligible, please visit NHFisherCats.com. Scholarship recipients will be notified by May 31 and honored on the field at Delta Dental Stadium during a Fisher Cats game this season.

Since 2007, the Fisher Cats Foundation has awarded over $425,000 to graduating seniors through the Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Program.

"This program is one of the most rewarding things we are pleased to offer each year, and we are proud to award 20 scholarships to deserving graduates again in 2023," Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis said. "We receive a tremendous number of applications every year, and we look forward to helping further the education of the amazingly talented student-athletes in our community."

Scholarship recipients will be selected using criteria that includes academic achievement, athletic achievement, and active citizenship. For more information, email Fisher Cats Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Fournier at sfournier@nhfishercats.com.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games at Delta Dental Stadium in 2023, beginning Tuesday, April 11, with a six-game series against the Future Red Sox (Portland Sea Dogs) Full and half season ticket memberships, as well as mini-plans, are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 6.

