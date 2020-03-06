Curve Announce 2020 Promotional Schedule

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, announced the full 2020 promotional calendar on Friday for the team's 22nd season. The franchise will treat the patrons of Peoples Natural Gas Field to 25 FIREWORKS displays, 10 giveaways including three bobbleheads, four specialty jerseys, five celebrity appearances and several theme nights.

The full promotional schedule can be viewed here and at AltoonaCurve.com. Single-game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale at Curve Fest, presented by Ravine, on Saturday, March 7 beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets will become available online at AltoonaCurve.com when Curve Fest finishes at 1 p.m. All Curve ticket packages are currently on sale for fans to secure their spots to all of the premier promotional dates.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages for all celebrity appearances in 2020, a new feature for the upcoming season. Each package costs $50 and includes early gate entrance, a guaranteed meet and greet opportunity with the celebrity, a professional photo with the celebrity, an autographed 8x10 photo, a chance to get personal items signed and a Terrace Level (200 Level) ticket to the game. Each celebrity will hold a public autograph session on the Budweiser Party Deck after first pitch but time will be limited.

"The entire staff is really amped up for the 2020 promo schedule," said Curve general manager Derek Martin. "When we look over the plan for each night, we can already feel memories being made with all of the giveaways, celebrities and theme nights that we have for everyone to enjoy this summer."

The Curve open the season on April 9 against the Erie SeaWolves with the first of 25 FIREWORKS shows and will also celebrate America's Birthday at PNG Field for the fourth straight season on Saturday, July 4.

2020 Promotional Schedule Highlights

Bobblehead Giveaways

Saturday, April 25: Josh Bell Bobblehead giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by UniFirst

Saturday, May 9: Bryan "Not Ryan" Reynolds Bobblehead giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by Nuts For You

Thursday, August 6: Reverse Punxy Phil Bobblehead giveaway | First 1,000 fans

Giveaways

Thursday, April 9: 2020 Magnet Schedule giveaway | First 5,000 fans | Presented by US. Foods

Friday, April 10: Free Shirt Friday giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by M&T Bank

Friday, April 24: Baby Ruth postgame giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by Blair Candy

Friday, April 24: Free Shirt Friday giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by Altoona Mirror

Sunday, May 31: Olde Tyme pennant giveaway | First 1,000 fans

Thursday, June 11: Free Shirt giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by Central PA Autism Community, James E. Van Zandt VAMC, Servello Orthodontics and Allstate-Burchfield Insurance

Sunday, June 14: Cole Tucker Hair Hat giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by Peoples

Sunday, July 12: Loco Pencil Holder giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by Sheetz

Wednesday, August 12: High Five Voucher giveaway | Presented by Power House Subs

Friday, August 28: Free Shirt Friday giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by Gorilla House Gym and Blair Suicide Prevention Task Force/American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Specialty Jerseys

Sunday, May 31: Olde Tyme Baseball specialty jersey | Presented by Altoona Railroaders Museum | Jersey auction benefits Altoona Railroaders Museum

Friday, June 19 - Sunday, June 21: Altoona Brookies specialty jersey | Presented by Keller Engineers | Jersey auction benefits American Rescue Workers

Saturday, July 25: Top Fun Bomber Jacket specialty jersey | Presented by US. Foods | Jersey auction benefits The American Cancer Society

Friday, August 14: Al Tuna/Jaws specialty jersey | Presented by Sheetz | Jersey auction benefits Sheetz for the KIDZ

Celebrity Appearances

Tuesday, May 19: Kurt Angle appearance | Presented by Peoples

Saturday, June 13: Rollie Fingers appearance | Presented by Furrer Beverage

Thursday, June 25: Andre Dawson appearance | Presented by FirstEnergy

Friday, July 10: Joe Amabile appearance

Thursday, August 13: Catherine Bach "Daisy Duke" appearance | Presented by Atlantic Broadband

Theme Nights

Wednesday, April 15: Titanic Remembrance Night

Friday, May 8: Star Wars Night

Friday, April 24: The Goonies Night

Wednesday, June 10: Pirate Night

Saturday, June 13: Mustache Night

Wednesday, June 24: Colonial Night

Friday, July 10: The Bachelor Night

Sunday, July 12: Loco's Birthday Celebration

Wednesday, August 5: Salute to the 'Burgh Theme Night

Thursday, August 6: Halfway to Groundhog Day

Wednesday, August 12: Awful Night: The Return

Thursday, August 13: Dukes of Hazzard Night

Friday, August 14: Jaws Night

Wednesday, September 2: Luau Night

Community Enrichment Nights

Saturday, April 11: VA Month of the Military Child | Presented by James E. Van Zandt VAMC

Friday, April 24: Mystery Ball Sale | Benefits Curve Charities

Sunday, April 26: Youth Baseball Clinic #1 | 10 a.m. to noon | Registration at 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, April 28: Autism Awareness Night | Presented by Central PA Autism Community

Wednesday, April 29: Education Day #1 | Presented by Subway

Sunday, May 10: Youth Baseball Clinic #2 | 10 a.m. to noon | Registration at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 13: Education Day #2 | Presented by Subway

Wednesday, May 20: Mental Health Awareness Night | Presented by Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force & the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Thursday, May 21: Education Day #3 | Presented by Subway

Saturday, May 30: A Game of Hope | Presented by United Rentals

Sunday, May 31: Youth Baseball Clinic #3 | 10 a.m. to noon | Registration at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 20: Scout Night #1

Sunday, June 21: Faith Night #1 | Presented by Element Church

Saturday, July 25: Scout Night #2

Tuesday, July 28: Developmental Differences Night | Presented by Home Helpers

Wednesday, July 29: Super Splash Day | Presented by Altoona Water Authority

Tuesday, August 11: PA One Call Night | Presented by Pennsylvania 811

Saturday, August 15: Scout Night #3

Sunday, August 16: Faith Night #2 | Presented by Element Church

Saturday, August 29: Griffith Family Foundation Auction | Presented by Alto Reste Park and Good Funeral Home

Daily Value Promotions

Monday = Mitsubishi Monday | Pick up free Grandstand tickets at Five Star Mitsubishi for each Monday home game | Presented by Five Star Mitsubishi

Tuesday = Two-for-Tuesday | 2-for-1 specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn | Presented by Atlantic Broadband

Wednesday = Wine-o-Wednesday: $6 wine specials from Seven Mountains Wine Cellars | If the Curve win, get a free ticket of equal or lesser value to another 2020 Wednesday home game, presented by Altoona Mirror | 50-cent boneless wings

Thursday = Thirstday | $2 select 16 oz. draft beers & regular-sized sodas plus $1 Juniata Brand by Kunzler hot dogs | Presented by Q94

Friday = FastPlay Friday | Earn a free FastPlay ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery with the code of the week

Live Pregame Music before each Thursday and Friday home game, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center

Sunday = Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids' Club Games | FREE to join for kids age 3-12 with exclusive benefits | Presented by Ritchey's Dairy

The full 2020 Curve Promotional Schedule can be viewed.

The Altoona Curve open the 2020 season against the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday, April 9 at 6 p.m. Single-game tickets go on sale exclusively at Curve Fest on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PNG Field. For more information about Curve Fest or Altoona Curve ticket options, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays and online 24/7/365.

