Team Israel to Play at Dunkin' Donuts Park this July

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that Team Israel will play an exhibition game on Thursday, July 16th at 12:10 PM at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Team Israel won the 2019 European Baseball Championship and earned the right to participate in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Team Israel will play an exhibition game against the Bristol Blues of the New England Collegiate Baseball League as part of its Northeast United States tour. All tickets for the game are priced at $10 and are now on sale at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone by calling 860-246-4628 or online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

"We are thrilled that our fans will get the opportunity to come see a team competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics," Yard Goats team owner Josh Solomon said. "Team Israel had an incredible run in the most recent World Baseball Classic, and we are honored to host them at Dunkin' Donuts Park."

Baseball will be featured at the 2020 Summer Olympics for the first time since the 2008 Summer Games, and Team Israel is one of six national teams that will compete in the tournament. The Team Israel current roster includes former Major League players such as C Ryan Lavarnway (Red Sox, Orioles, Braves, Athletics, Pirates, Reds), INF Danny Valencia (Twins & Orioles), INF/OF Ty Kelly (Mets & Phillies), LHP Jeremy Bleich (Athletics), and Yard Goats infielder Scott Burcham. Team Israel will head to Tokyo, Japan on July 22nd, and the Opening Ceremonies will take place on July 24th.

"We are so excited to play in Dunkin Donuts Park where our WBC Manager Jerry Weinstein and our current shortstop Scotty Burcham had such fond memories," said Team Israel General Manager Peter Kurz. " We look forward to our barnstorming tour and to meeting all our fans."

