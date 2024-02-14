Curve Accepting Nominations for 1st Summit Bank Teachers of the Year to be Honored on Teacher Appreciation Night

February 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the opening of the 2024 1st Summit Bank Teachers of the Year Competition. Three nominated teachers will be named Teachers of the Year with a special on-field ceremony on Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by 1st Summit Bank, on Saturday, April 27 at Peoples Natural Gas Field when the Curve host the Akron RubberDucks at 4:00 p.m.

"We are excited to once again partner with 1st Summit Bank to honor our local teachers!" said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "Everyone has a favorite teacher that helped them through hard times and to get where they are today, and we are happy to honor some of the great Teachers we are blessed to have in Central Pennsylvania."

Teacher Appreciation Night will honor individuals who exude enthusiastic passion and creative skills to educate our next generation. The three winners of Teacher of the Year will receive a $100 cash prize as well as special gifts from the Curve and 1st Summit Bank. All nominated teachers will be invited to take part in a pregame on-field ceremony.

Nominations for Teacher of the Year will be accepted through March 31.

"Our local teachers give so much of themselves throughout the year and 1st Summit Bank is excited to once again sponsor this initiative which allows students the opportunity to recognize and express appreciation to all the wonderful teachers in our area," states Karen Mento, Chief Administrative Officer for 1st Summit Bank. "We are looking forward to all of the amazing nominations and to being a part of this year's recognition event on April 27th."

Any kindergarten through 12th grade teacher is eligible to be nominated by a student. Students under age 13 are encouraged to use their parent/guardian to complete the nomination form. Every nominated teacher will receive two (2) complimentary Grandstand tickets to Teacher Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 27 and will be contacted by a Curve Ticket Representative after their nomination has been received.

Teacher Appreciation Night will also host a Supply Drive to benefit area teachers and their students. Donations of NEW items can be dropped off at the gates or to the Customer Service booth located on the main concourse. Suggested items include pens, pencils, folders, erasers, Post-it Notes, and more.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.