SeaWolves to Hold Auditions for National Anthem Singers and On-Field Emcees

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, will hold open auditions on Monday, March 11 for National Anthem singers and on-field emcees. Auditions will be held in the UPMC Park Stadium Club (831 French St. | Erie, PA | 16501) from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Interested parties will register and audition on the spot. Tryouts will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGERS

Singers will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" a cappella (without music) and must complete their audition within a 90-second time frame. Solo performances and ensemble auditions are encouraged. There is no age requirement, but performers must be comfortable singing in a stadium environment. No CDs, tapes, emails or digital submissions will be accepted. Those auditioning are encouraged to review the SeaWolves' game schedule and identify their availability throughout the season.

ON-FIELD EMCEE

The team is seeking one to two individuals to serve as on-field hosts at UPMC Park for all 69 SeaWolves home games. On-field emcees are responsible for fan engagement during pre-game, in-game and post-game promotions on a nightly basis. The emcee(s) will work closely with the Director of Fan Engagement and the Wolf Pack Entertainment team. Those auditioning will host a mock in-game contest and read sample promotional scripts. Qualifications for this seasonal, game-day position include:

The ability to execute pre-game, in-game and post-game promotions

Must be enthusiastic, energetic, and an effective communicator

Comfort and poise using a hand-held microphone to speak in front of a large audience

Must possess the ability to think quickly based on game situations and improvise as needed

Must possess effective interpersonal communication skills for fan engagement

Must have a basic understanding of baseball and adhere to MiLB game operations requirements

